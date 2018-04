Man found dead in creek in Ford Heights

The Cook County Sheriff's Office investigates after a man was found dead Tuesday morning in Deer Creek in south suburban Ford Heights. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A man was found dead in a creek Tuesday morning in south suburban Ford Heights.

Authorities were called at 8:55 a.m. after the 27-year-old man’s body was found in Deer Creek near the 1600 block of East Lincoln Highway, according to Cook County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari. The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about the death.