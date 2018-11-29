Man found dead in Dolton is season’s 5th cold death

A man found dead in south suburban Dolton is the season’s fifth cold-related death, the Cook County medical examiner’s office announced Thursday.

Walter Hunter, 61, was found dead shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of of East 142nd Street, the medical examiner’s office reported.

Hunter’s home address was unknown.

An autopsy Thursday determined he died of cold exposure, with heart disease listed as a contributing factor, authorities said. His death was ruled an accident.

At least 31 cold-related deaths were reported during the 2017-2018 season.