Man found dead in Dolton is season’s 9th cold death

(DOLTON) A man found dead in south suburban Dolton is the season’s ninth cold-related death, the Cook County medical examiner’s office announced Thursday.

Glenn M. Darey Sr., 70, was found just before noon Sunday in the 15100 block of Madison Avenue in Dolton, the medical examiner’s office said.

He lived on the same block.

An autopsy Sunday found he died of cold exposure and heart disease. His death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.