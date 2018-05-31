Man found dead in Fox River in Aurora

A man was found dead Sunday in the Fox River in west suburban Aurora.

Edward A. Poe, 39, of Aurora, was pulled from the river and taken to Presence Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, according to the Kane County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office was notified and Poe’s body was taken to the Kane County Morgue, officials said.

The cause of death had not yet been determined. It was not yet clear if drugs or alcohol were involved, officials said.

The coroner’s office and Aurora police were investigating the death.