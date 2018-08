Man found dead in hotel locker room in the Loop: police

Police are investigating the death of a man in a hotel in the Loop.

The 54-year-old was found unresponsive in a locker room in the hotel about 1 a.m. in the first block of East Monroe, according to Chicago police.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.

No further information was available.