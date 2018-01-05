Man found dead in Logan Square is Cook County’s 6th cold death this season

A man found dead Thursday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side is Cook County’s sixth cold-related death of the season.

The man was found in the 3000 block of West Fullerton and was pronounced dead at 8:36 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His identity and other identifying information are being withheld pending notification of his family.

An autopsy Friday found he died of bronchial asthma, with cold exposure and ethanol intoxication listed as contributing factors, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

His death was Cook County’s first confirmed cold-related death of 2018. Five other cold-related deaths have been reported in the county since Oct. 23, 2017.

In 2016, the first cold-related death of the winter season was reported Oct. 26. At least 27 cold-related deaths were reported last winter, according to authorities.