Man found dead in Marquette Park is season’s 4th cold-related death

A 50-year-old man found dead two weeks ago in Marquette Park died from cold exposure, among other health-related factors, authorities announced Wednesday.

Frank Johnson Jr. was found dead Nov. 14 inside the park in the 6900 block of South Kedzie, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Johnson, who lived in the neighborhood, died from cold-related exposure, with heart disease and ethanol intoxication listed as contributing factors, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

Johnson’s death is the fourth cold-related fatality of the 2018-2019 winter season to be confirmed by the county.

At least 31 cold-related deaths were reported during the 2017-2018 season.