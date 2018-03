Man found dead in Plainfield retention pond

A man was found dead in a retention pond Saturday in southwest suburban Plainfield.

At 3:25 p.m., Kevin McKenna was pulled from a retention pond in the 2000 block of Wesmere Lakes Drive, according to the Will County Coroner’s office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Mckenna was missing since Sunday March 4, according to a Facebook post from his brother, Tim McKenna.

The Will County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death.