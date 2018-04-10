Man found dead in vehicle with gunshot wound in River North

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon in the River North neighborhood.

The 28-year-old was discovered in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head at 12:17 p.m. in the 700 block of North Dearborn, according to Chicago Police. He was found with a gun in his hand.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Chicago Fire Department personnel, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about the death.

Area Central detectives are conducting a death investigation.