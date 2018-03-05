Man found dead in Warrenville condo identified as suspect in fatal Wheaton crash

A man found dead with a woman last month in a west suburban Warrenville condominium was identified as the suspect in a fatal high-speed crash last year.

Detectives were attempting to serve a court document at 11:43 a.m. on Feb. 22 when they found Brian Thunderkick and Laura Arns, both 62, dead at the home in the 2S600 block of Pierre Curie Lane in Warrenville, according to Warrenville police and the DuPage County Coroner’s Office.

It did not appear as though forced entry was made into the home, and there were no signs of violence, police said.

“This is not a random act and there is no danger posed to members of the community,” Warrenville Police Chief Raymond Turano said in a statement.

Thunderkick, who lived at the address where he and Arns were found dead, was charged with reckless homicide in October 2017 for a crash that killed 23-year-old Erika Villagomez of Elgin, the Chicago Sun-Times reported at the time.

Thunderkick was driving a Chevrolet Camaro at more than 135 mph when it crashed into Villagomez’s Honda on Sept. 30, 2017, on Butterfield Road just east of Naperville Road, Wheaton police said at the time. The Honda was engulfed in flames and Villagomez was dead at the scene.

The causes of Thunderkick and Arns’ deaths remained under investigation as of Monday, the coroner’s office said.