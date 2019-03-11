Man found dead in waters near Rainbow Beach: police

A man’s body was found in the water Monday evening near Rainbow Beach in the South Shore neighborhood.

About 5:50 p.m., someone saw the body in the water near the beach’s shoreline in the 7500 block of South Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police. The body of the man, who was thought to be between 45 and 55 years old, was then pulled from the water.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

Area South detectives are conducting a death investigation.