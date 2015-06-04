Man found dead in Wheaton suffered gunshot wound to his head

A 42-year-old man who was found dead in a park Tuesday morning in west suburban Wheaton suffered a gunshot wound to his head.

Matthew Fruehe was discovered unresponsive at Briar Patch Park in the 1700 block of Briar Cliff Boulevard in Wheaton, according to the DuPage County coroner’s office.

Fruehe, of Wheaton, was pronounced dead at the park at 6:53 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his head. There is no indication that foul play was involved, according to the coroner’s office. Toxicology results are pending.

“In addition, there is absolutely no concern for the well being of the citizens or community of Wheaton, Illinois,” according to the coroner’s office.

Wheaton police did not respond to calls for comment.