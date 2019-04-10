Man found dead outside car fire on Near West Side

An unidentified man was found dead near a car that was on fire on the Near West Side.

The car was discovered about 2:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police and fire said.

When authorities arrived, the car and man were on fire, and the man was on the sidewalk, police and fire said.

After the fire was put out, the man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, fire said. Police estimated his age to be between 30 and 40 years old, while fire officials placed it between 68 and 70 years old.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the details of this fatality.

Area North detectives and the Arson Unit are investigating, but fire officials said it looked like the man was living in the car at the time of the fire.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.