Man found dead last month on Brown Line train at Belmont identified

A man was found dead on a CTA Brown Line train March 16 at the Belmont station. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Authorities are trying to contact the family or friends of a man who was found dead last month on a CTA Brown Line train at at the Belmont station in Lake View.

James Carpenter, 49, was found unresponsive at 1:53 a.m. March 16 on a train at the Belmont station, 945 W. Belmont Ave., according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office initially withheld his identity pending notification of his family, but released it Wednesday in the hopes that someone who knew him would come forward.

An autopsy found Carpenter died of combined ethanol, nordiazepam and fentanyl toxicity, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.