Man found dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Orland Park pond

A man found dead in a pond Friday morning in southwest suburban Orland Park apparently shot himself, police said.

A person who was walking at 7:52 a.m. on 157th Street near 76th Avenue spotted the body floating in a nearby pond, according to a statement from Orland Park police. Authorities responded and pulled the 25-year-old Orland Park man’s body from the water.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said. The final cause and manner of his death will be determined pending the results of an autopsy by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The man’s identity was withheld pending notification of his family, police said.

Authorities said a gun was found and there was “no threat to public safety.”