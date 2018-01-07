Man found dead on Near North Side is Cook County’s 7th cold death this season

An 80-year-old man found dead Saturday morning on the Near North Side is Cook County’s 7th cold death this season.

Donald M. Ohs, of the Galewood neighborhood, was found in the 500 block of West Division and pronounced dead at 11:19 a.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy Sunday found he died from hypothermia related to cold exposure, with hypertensive arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease listed as a contributing factor, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

His death was Cook County’s second confirmed cold-related death of 2018. Five other cold-related deaths have been reported in the county since Oct. 23, 2017.

In 2016, the first cold-related death of the winter season was reported Oct. 26. At least 27 cold-related deaths were reported last winter, according to authorities.