Man found dead with stab wounds at Englewood apartment building

A man was found stabbed to death Wednesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Ryan M. Hoffman, 32, was found unresponsive about 11:45 a.m. on the landing of an apartment building in the 6500 block of South Lowe, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy Thursday found Hoffman, who lived in the same neighborhood, died of multiple sharp-force injuries, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Further details were not available as Area South detectives continue to investigate.