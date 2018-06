Man found dead with stab wounds in Fernwood: police

A man was found stabbed to death Thursday morning in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

The 37-year-old was found unresponsive with multiple stab wounds at 6:51 a.m. in the 10600 block of South Lafayette, according to Chicago Police.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about the death.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.