Man found fatally shot in Hainesville driveway

A man found shot Friday night in north suburban Hainesville died early Saturday.

The 38-year-old man was found face down in the driveway area of a building about 11:30 p.m. Friday by officers responding to a domestic violence call, Grayslake police said.

The man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and in grave condition, police said. He was taken to Condell Medical Center in Liberyville, where he died at 12:35 a.m. Saturday.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Three people who lived with the man were located outside the building, and the gun used was also found, police said. No one has been charged.

The man’s identity was not released Saturday pending notification of his family.

Police called the shooting an isolated incident and said there was no threat to the general public.

Grayslake police are investigating.