Man found guilty of killing former CPS basketball star

Travell Taylor was found guilty of the 2016 murder of former North Lawndale College Prep basketball standout Jonathan Mills.

After a three-day jury trial last week, Taylor was found guilty of shooting Mills to death in front of a sandwich shop in North Lawndale.

Cook County prosecutors played video of the shooting, but Mills’ mother, Flora White, said she couldn’t watch. And while the video captured the killing, there was no reason for Taylor to open fire on her son, White said.

“I’m numb,” she said Monday. “On one hand, justice was done. But it won’t bring back my son.”

Mills, 26, had been training at his alma mater, which he led to the 2008 2A state championship and a 2009 city title, in preparation for an upcoming season with an overseas professional team.

Mills had played college ball at Southern Mississippi University, and had played professionally in Canada and for a Chicago semi-pro team.

Prosecutors said Taylor, 27, shot Mills multiple times outside the store, in the 4100 block of West Roosevelt in broad daylight on the afternoon of July 25.

The slaying sent ripples of sorrow through the close-knit West Side basketball community. Mills was well-liked, and known for his hard work on and off the court.

A sentencing hearing is set for later this month in front of Judge Vincent Gaughan.