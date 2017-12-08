Man found hanging in Frankfort Township forest preserve

A 48-year-old man was found hanging in a forest preserve Tuesday afternoon in Frankfort Township.

Thomas Lacasse, of Mokena, was pronounced dead at 4:59 p.m. at the Hickory Creek Preserve, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday morning identified the preliminary cause of Lacasse’s death as hanging. The coroner’s office hasn’t ruled on the final cause or manner of his death, pending the review of police and toxicology reports.

The Forest Preserve District of Will County police are handling the death investigation, but didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional details about the fatality.