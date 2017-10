Man found shot, critically wounded in Scottsdale

A man was found shot and critically wounded early Monday in the Scottsdale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 34-year-old was found about 1:15 a.m. inside a vehicle in the 4300 block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago Police.

He had been shot in the abdomen and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.