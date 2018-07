Driver found shot in the head in Princeton Park

A man was wounded early Saturday in a shooting in the Princeton Park neighborhood on the South Side.

About 1:40 a.m., officers found the 41-year-old man inside a vehicle that had crashed into a median in the 200 block of West 95th Street, according to Chicago Police. He had been shot in his head.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.