Man found shot in Austin alley

A man was found shot Monday night in an alley in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

About 10:40 p.m., officers found the 22-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen in the 1100 block of South Mayfield, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.