Man found shot in Calumet Heights

A 25-year-old man realized he was shot Saturday afternoon in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 2:59 p.m., the man was in the 9300 block of S. Escanaba when he discovered he’d suffered gunshot wounds to the back and leg, according to Chicago Police. Police said the shooting happened at a different location.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody and Area South detectives were investigating.