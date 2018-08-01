Man found shot in the face in Mount Sinai Hospital parking lot

A man was found with a gunshot wound to his face Tuesday night in the parking lot at Mount Sinai Hospital in the Douglas Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

Chicago Fire officials found the 25-year-old about 9:45 p.m. Officials believe he was shot in the 3400 block of West Flournoy and dropped off at the hospital.

The man was being treated at the hospital where he was in critical condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known. The man was unable to speak and there were no witnesses, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.