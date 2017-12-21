Police: Man found fatally shot in vehicle that crashed in Englewood

A man was found shot inside a vehicle after it crashed Thursday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a crash just before 9 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Halsted and found a vehicle crashed into a tree, according to Chicago Police.

A 45-year-old man inside the vehicle was found with a gunshot wound and taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not confirmed the death.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.