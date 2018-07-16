Man found shot to death in Austin

A man was found shot to death Sunday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Nicholas Hearring, whose exact age was not immediately known, was found dead about 12:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Leamington, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He lived in the same block.

Investigators initially thought he has suffered “unknown blunt trauma to the head,” but later determined that he’d been shot, police said. The death was being investigated as a homicide.

Further details about the time or circumstances of the shooting were not known Monday afternoon, police said.