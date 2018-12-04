Man found shot to death in Austin: police

A man was found shot to death Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire at 10:14 a.m. found the man with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 5500 block of West Thomas, according to Chicago police. The man, whose exact age was not immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.