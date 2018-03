Man found shot to death in Back of the Yards

A man was found shot to death Sunday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The man, whose age was unknown, was found with a gunshot wound to the head at 4:03 a.m. in the 1900 block of West 52nd, Chicago Police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No further information was immediately available. Area Central detectives were investigating.