Man found shot to death in Englewood apartment last week identified

A 39-year-old man was found shot to death Feb. 6 inside an apartment in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, police said. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Authorities have identified a 39-year-old man who was found shot to death last week inside an apartment in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

Officers responded at 3:57 a.m. Feb. 6 to a call of a person shot in the 6200 block of South May and found Marcus Gibson unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in the living room of a second-floor apartment, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Gibson, who lived in the Far South Side Roseland neighborhood, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

An autopsy did not immediately rule on the cause and manner of his death pending further investigation, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation, police said.