Man found shot to death in Gary

A Tennessee man was killed in a shooting early Thursday in northwest Indiana.

Officers were called about shots fired at 1:33 a.m. in the 1400 block of East 49th Avenue in Gary, according to a statement from Gary police. They arrived to find a 44-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Det. Alexander Jones of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at (219) 755-3855.