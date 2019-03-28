Man found shot to death in vehicle in Joliet

A man was found shot to death Wednesday evening in southwest suburban Joliet.

About 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1000 block of Magnolia Avenue and found the 26-year-old shot in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, Joliet police said. Emergency crews tried to revive him, but he had already succumbed to his wounds.

The man, who lived in Joliet, hasn’t been identified, police said.

No further information was immediately made available.

Anyone with surveillance video of the shooting or any other information should call Det. Stephen Diehl at (815) 724-3020 ext. 3026, police said. Anonymous tipsters can also contact the Will County Crime Stoppers at (800) 323-6734 or crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.