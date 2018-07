Man found shot to death in West Englewood

Police say a man was shot to death Wednesday in the 5800 block of South Winchester Avenue. | Google Earth

A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Juan Carlos Laboy-Rodriguez, 38, was found about 12:35 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Winchester Avenue, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office

He had been shot several times and was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.

It was not immediately known where Laboy-Rodriguez had lived.