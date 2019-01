Man found shot to death inside Gresham alley: police

A man was discovered with a fatal gunshot wound early Saturday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

At 12:02 a.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 1800 block of West 87th Street found a man lying in an alley, according to Chicago police. He had a bullet in his head.

The man, whose age was unknown, was pronounced dead on the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.

Area South detectives are investigating.