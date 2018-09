Man found stabbed to death in Lawndale identified

Authorities have identified a man who was found stabbed to death Saturday morning behind a building in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

Andra Karl Williams, 52, was found at 11:36 a.m. in the 700 block of South Campbell, according to Chicago police. He lived in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

An autopsy Sunday found Williams died of multiple sharp force injuries and his death was ruled a homicide, authorities said.