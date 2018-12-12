Man found stabbed to death inside Uptown home identified

Authorities have identified the man who was found stabbed to death last week in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

James Ostrowski, 58, was found unresponsive about 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 inside a home in the 800 block of West Agatite with multiple stab wounds to his neck and abdomen, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Ostrowski, who lived in the same block, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. An autopsy Thursday found he died of multiple sharp force injuries and his death was ruled a homicide.

Area North detectives were investigating.