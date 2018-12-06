Man found stabbed to death inside Uptown home

A man was found stabbed to death Wednesday evening in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

The 58-year-old was found unresponsive about 7:30 p.m. inside a home in the 800 block of West Agatite with multiple stab wounds to his neck and abdomen, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy Thursday found that the man, who has not yet been identified, died of multiple sharp force injuries, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Area North detectives were investigating.