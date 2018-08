Man found with fatal gunshot wound in Brighton Park alley: police

A man was shot to death Friday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 18-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 8:10 a.m. in an alley in the 2900 block of West Pershing, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released information about his death.

Area Central detectives were investigating.