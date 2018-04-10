Man found with head wound in a hallway in South Commons

The 2800 block of South King Drive where a man was found with injuries to his head and face | Google Streetview

A man was found with injuries to his face and head Monday night in the South Commons neighborhood on the South Side.

The man, 30, was found in the hallway of his apartment building by another resident at 9:13 p.m. in the 2800 block of South King Drive, Chicago Police said.

He has suffered trauma to the area of his face and head, but the cause of the injuries was not immediately known.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

No further information was available as Area Central detectives were investigating.