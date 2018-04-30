Man found with illegal guns after wearing clothing tied to neo-nazi group

A 19-year-old man was found with a cache of weapons and ammunition after he was seen wearing clothing associated by a white supremacist and neo-nazi group earlier this month at the College of Lake County in north suburban Grayslake.

Jakub F. Zak, 19, of Vernon Hills, was charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm without a FOID card and Possession of firearm ammunition without a FOID card, according to Vernon Hills police.

On April 7, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives notified police that they had received an anonymous tip that Zak had been seen at the college, 19351 W Washington St., wearing clothing associated with the Patriot Front, a Texas-based white supremacist and neo-nazi group, police said.

The group split from a similar organization, Vanguard America, after members of both groups were involved in the violent clashes at the Unite the Right rally last August in Charlottesville, Virginia, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

During the rally, 20-year-old James Alex Fields allegedly drove his Dodge Challenger into a crowd of counterprotestors, injuring 20 and killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer, the SPLC said. Fields had previously been seen marching with members of Vanguard America, although the group later claimed he wasn’t a member of the organization.

The anonymous tip also noted that Zak had guns and ammunition, according to police, who were unable to find a record of a FOID card for anyone living at his home address.

Officers and ATF agents searched the home on April 12 while Zak and his father were there, police said. After seeing evidence of firearms, they learned Zak had several guns, four boxes of ammunition and other gun parts that he ultimately handed over to investigators before being taken into custody.

Zak was released on $150 bond, police said. His next court date was set for May 17.