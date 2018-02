Man found with stab wounds in Forest Glen

A man with stab wounds was found by police officers Tuesday morning in the Forest Glen neighborhood on the South Side.

The man was found with two stab wounds to the back about 2:10 a.m. in the 6000 block of North Lawler, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Police said they did not know the man’s age and said he was being uncooperative.

No additional information was available as Area North detectives investigate.