Man from Country Club Hills fatally shot in Gresham

Police investigate the scene where a man was shot and killed Monday night in the 5700 block of South Winchester. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man from south suburban Country Club Hills was shot to death Monday night in the South Side Gresham neighborhood, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Cornelius Jackson, 29, was shot by a male who got out of a silver vehicle and fired shots, striking him in his head at 9:53 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Laflin, authorities said.

He was taken to Little Company of Mary of Hospital in Evergreen Park where he was pronounced dead at 11:28 p.m., authorities said.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.