Man gets 12 years for stabbing during bar fight over woman in Aurora

A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday after being convicted of stabbing a man during a bar fight over a woman last year in west suburban Aurora.

After deliberating for nearly four hours, a Kane County jury convicted 36-year-old Michael W. Moser-Booth in September of one felony count of armed violence, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

On April 12, 2016, Moser-Booth, an Aurora resident, walked into O’Malley’s Bar & Grill at 701 Hill Avenue and confronted another man, who was with a group of people, including a woman both men knew, Aurora police said after the stabbing.

An argument then broke out over the woman, and Moser-Booth pulled a knife and stabbed the other man in his neck, police said. He tried to run from the bar, but was tackled in the parking lot by an off-duty Aurora police officer who saw the attack.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Moser-Booth knew and targeted the victim, who continues to suffer from “permanent injuries.”

Moser-Booth must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence, the state’s attorney’s office said. He received credit for 123 days served in the Kane County jail.