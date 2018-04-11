Man gets 15 years for stabbing girlfriend in Elgin

A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison for slashing his girlfriend’s throat last year at their northwest suburban Elgin apartment.

John C. Hawkins, 23, agreed to the sentence in exchange for pleading guilty to a felony count of armed violence, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

When initially charged, Hawkins also faced felony counts of attempted murder and aggravated domestic battery, according to Elgin police.

Officers responded about 2:30 a.m. April 9, 2017, to a report of a domestic dispute in the 900 block of Bellevue Avenue, police said.

They found a 19-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds and learned Hawkins ran away from the scene, police said. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that were considered serious, but not life-threatening.

Prosecutors said Hawkins slashed her throat with a 3-inch steak knife after following her into the bathroom of their home during an argument.

He has been held at the Kane County Jail on $2 million bail since his arrest and will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.