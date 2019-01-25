A man was sentenced to 24 years in prison for his role in kidnapping and robbing a Wheaton College student at gunpoint in west suburban Glen Ellyn.

A judge on Friday sentenced Jeremy Jones, 23, of Elgin, following his guilty plea to armed robbery, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

Jones, along with two other co-defendants, kidnapped the student on Aug. 26, 2016 in downtown Glen Ellyn and drove him to multiple ATMs and forced him to withdraw more than $1,500 from his account, prosecutors said.

Later that morning, they drove the victim to Chicago and released him, prosecutors said. He ran to the nearest building a called 911. Glen Ellyn police investigated the incident and arrested Jones the next month.

A third co-defendant, Timothy Jones, Jeremy Jones’ brother, was shot and killed in December 2017 in an unrelated matter, prosecutors said.

Jones has been held on $3 million bond since 2016 at DuPage County Jail, prosecutors said.

“This afternoon, Mr. Jones learned that his outrageous actions nearly two and one-half years ago will cost him a significant amount of time behind bars,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

Jones must serve 50 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, prosecutors said.

Jeremy Jones | DuPage County state’s attorney’s office