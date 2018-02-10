Man gets 3 years for Wood Dale bank robbery

A man was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for a 2016 bank robbery in northwest suburban Wood Dale.

Anthony Macchia was sentenced Monday to 42 months in prison and three years of supervised release for the April 28, 2016, robbery at the Wood Dale Bank & Trust branch at 171 E. Irving Park Road, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

Macchia was charged in June 2016 with bank robbery by intimidation, according to court records. He changed his plea to guilty on Aug. 25, 2017.

Macchia walked into the bank about 1:10 p.m. and handed the teller a note that read, “I have a gun give me all your money in your drawer,” according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court. As the teller was handing the money over, he told her to hurry up and said he had a gun. He then left the bank with $7,906 in cash.

A relative of Macchia’s girlfriend recognized Macchia in surveillance photos from the robbery posted on Facebook by the Wood Dale Police Department, prosecutors said. The person met with FBI agents and told them that Macchia’s girlfriend lived about 400 feet from the bank and that he had access to her apartment.

The person also told investigators that Macchia’s girlfriend had asked him on the day after the robbery to dispose of a sweatshirt and scarf matching the description of clothing worn by the robber.

The bank teller later identified Macchia in a photo lineup as the person who had robbed her, according to prosecutors.

Macchia, 47, is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records.