Man gets 6 years for trying to pay for sex with woman’s teen daughters

A Pennsylvania man in the area on business gave $200 to a woman, which he thought was the price to have sex with her 14- and 15-year-old daughters.

It was actually a set-up by federal and local authorities, and on Friday, 38-year-old Shane R. Lewis of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to six years in prison by Kane County Associate Judge Linda Abrahamson, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

On Jan. 8, 2015, Lewis, in DuPage County on business, went to a hotel in Aurora “with the intent to pay to have sex with what he believed would be a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl,” a statement from prosecutors said.

“When Lewis arrived at the hotel, he met a person he thought was the girls’ mother, confirmed that he wanted sexual favors, paid the person $200, and was arrested by officers from Homeland Security Investigations and the Aurora Police Department.”

Lewis admitted during his trial that “his intent was to engage in sexual conduct with the children,” prosecutors said.

A jury found him guilty on Aug. 2 of involuntary sexual servitude of a minor, a Class X felony; traveling to meet a minor, and grooming, prosecutors said.

“Mr. Lewis has taken great pains to avoid responsibility for his actions,” State’s Attorney Joe McMahon said in the statement. “He has blamed everyone but himself, and he has failed to see how he is a part of the unconscionable problem that is child sex trafficking.

“In fact this is basic economics, the law of supply and demand. There is a supply because there is a demand. Mr. Lewis represents the demand side. This office will continue to do its part to eliminate demand,” McMahon said.

In addition to the prison term, Lewis must register for 10 years as a sex offender. He is eligible for day-for-day sentencing and was given credit for 68 days served in the Kane County jail.