Man gets 7 years for Christmas Eve bank robbery in 2015

A man was sentenced to seven years in prison for a South Side bank robbery on Christmas Eve in 2015.

U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso sentenced 34-year-old Damon Murphy to 84 months in prison Friday after he pleaded guilty to bank robbery for the hold-up at the TCF Bank branch at 223 W. 87th St., according to FBI spokeswoman Janine Wheeler.

In addition to his prison sentence, Murphy was also ordered to pay restitution and sentenced to three years of supervised release, according to federal court documents.

Murphy, of Calumet City, and Davonyay Pratt entered the bank wearing ski masks at 12:30 p.m. and one of them pointed a gun at an employee. “This is a robbery!” one of them said, according to a federal criminal complaint. He then grabbed the employee by the arm and took him toward a door that accessed the secure area of the bank where money is stored.

Another employee opened the door, and both robbers went inside, saying, “Give me money!” and, “Where’s the money, I want all the money!” according to the complaint. They also handed over a note that said, “Don’t be alarmed. Dis is a robbery. 50’s & 100’s and nobody gets shot.”

After emptying several teller drawers, they fled with more than $3,800. No one was hurt.

Pratt turned himself in to Calumet City police on Dec. 26, 2015, and Murphy was arrested on Dec. 28, 2015, according to court records. Pratt was sentenced in January of 2017 to two years in prison and three years of supervised release.