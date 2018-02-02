Man gets 9 years in prison for 6th DUI since 1999

A west suburban Aurora man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for his sixth DUI offense.

Roberto Patino-Hernandez, 45, pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony count of driving under the influence, according to a statement from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his guilty plea, he agreed to a sentence of nine years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The charge stemmed from a traffic stop on May 9, 2016, when Aurora police officers saw Patino-Hernandez driving 46 mph in a 30-mph zone on North Farnsworth Avenue near Sheffer Road, prosecutors said. When officers approached the vehicle, they saw an open case of Budweiser beer on the floor near the front passenger seat and several empty beer cans scattered around the passenger area.

Patino-Hernandez’s breath smelled like alcohol and he failed field sobriety tests, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Prosecutors said he has five previous DUI violations – three in DuPage County in 1999, 2010 and 2011, one in Kane County in 2006 and one in Washington state in 2000.

Patino-Hernandez, who lives in Aurora, has been held at the Kane County Adult Detention Center in lieu of $100,000 bail since his arrest, prosecutors said. He will receive credit for 378 days he served in custody there.